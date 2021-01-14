Eeswaran movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Eeswaran is now playing in theatres.

Silambarasan-starrer Eeswaran has finally hit cinema halls. Apart from Simbu, the Suseenthiran directorial features Bharathiraja, Nidhhi Agerwal and Nandita Swetha in prominent roles. It is bankrolled by Balaji Kapa, K V Durai and M D Sharafudeen.

Eeswaran features Simbu as the ultimate saviour of his family and village. Going by the trailer and teasers, the film looks like an old school rural drama.

Prior to the release, Eeswaran had invited multiple controversies. One that grabbed the most eyeballs was the alleged harassment of actor Nidhhi by director Suseenthiran, who had reportedly coerced her into claiming that she loves Simbu. The incident had taken place during the audio launch of the movie, post which the director was slammed for his apparent inappropriate behaviour. Later, Suseenthiran stated that there had been a miscommunication.