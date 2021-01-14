scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Eeswaran movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Tamil film Eeswaran, starring Silambarasan, Bharathiraja, Nidhhi Agerwal and Nandita Swetha.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Updated: January 14, 2021 11:52:41 am
Silambarasan-starrer Eeswaran has finally hit cinema halls. Apart from Simbu, the Suseenthiran directorial features Bharathiraja, Nidhhi Agerwal and Nandita Swetha in prominent roles. It is bankrolled by Balaji Kapa, K V Durai and M D Sharafudeen.

Eeswaran features Simbu as the ultimate saviour of his family and village. Going by the trailer and teasers, the film looks like an old school rural drama.

Prior to the release, Eeswaran had invited multiple controversies. One that grabbed the most eyeballs was the alleged harassment of actor Nidhhi by director Suseenthiran, who had reportedly coerced her into claiming that she loves Simbu. The incident had taken place during the audio launch of the movie, post which the director was slammed for his apparent inappropriate behaviour. Later, Suseenthiran stated that there had been a miscommunication.

11:52 (IST)14 Jan 2021
'Thank you for choosing a theatrical release'

AGS Cinemas CEO and film producer Archana Kalpathi tweeted, "#Eeswaran team and @SilambarasanTR_ Thank you for choosing a theatrical release when easier options were available to you. Here is wishing the entire team a phenomenal outing at the Box Office. We are opening with sold out FDFS for #Eeswaran @agscinemas."

11:34 (IST)14 Jan 2021
Gautham Karthik shares good wishes

Gautham Karthik posted on Twitter, "Wishing @SilambarasanTR_ brother, @Dir_Susee sir and the entire team #Eeswaran all the best for their release today!Happy Pongal to all!!"

While it is too soon to say what kind of business would STR's Eeswaran do, especially since it has been released only a day after Vijay-starrer Master, the film fraternity remains hopeful that the two movies would greatly help in reviving Kollywood.

