Eeswaran first look: Simbu looks lean and mean

Simbu's look from Eeswaran revealed. (Photo: Twitter/SilambarasanTR)

The first look of Simbu from his upcoming movie Eeswaran was released on Monday. The actor’s months of workout and diet have paid off, and it is very visible in the poster.

Simbu looks in his best shape and strikes a pose with a snake resting on his shoulders.

Eeswaran is written and directed by Suseenthiran. Billed as a rural drama, the movie went on floors last week in Dindigul. The film will hit screens during Pongal next year.

Simbu recently reactivated his Twitter and Facebook accounts after quitting social media three years ago, citing a lot of negativity. The actor also shared a video showing his physical transformation. He has achieved significant weight loss, going back to the shape he was in Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa.

Simbu has been going through a rough patch for almost five years now. He was embroiled in numerous controversies over his love life, writing and singing ‘Beep Song’, which was touted as highly offensive against women. And some producers even held press conferences to accuse Simbu of being “unprofessional” and acting too “pricey” on the sets, causing huge monetary loss to them.

The makers of Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu even announced that they have decided to drop Simbu from the project, citing prolonged delay in starting the project. And in what was touted as a tit-for-tat, Simbu announced he would make Maghaa Maanadu, along with his father T Rajendhar. But, the project never took off.

Last year, however, Simbu reached an agreement with producer Suresh Kamatchi. And he was cast in Maanaadu again. The film also stars SJ Suryah, SA Chandrasekhar, Manoj Bharathiraja, Daniel Pope, Y Gee Mahendran, Karunakaran and Premgi Amaran.

The shooting of Maanaadu will commence soon.

