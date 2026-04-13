‘No one wants to ruin their career’: Editors association defends Pradeep E Raghav in Jana Nayagan leak row

The Southern India Film Editors Association came forward on Monday to address one of the more damaging controversies to hit Tamil cinema recently, the online leak of the much-anticipated Vijay film Jana Nayagan, before its official theatrical release.

Gopikrishna, president of the association, said that editor Pradeep E. Raghav, who has worked on more than 25 films, should not be held responsible for what happened. “The editor and a few others are being blamed, making it seem as though something untoward occurred,” he said.

The association clarified that what leaked was not a finished, release-ready print of the film. It was a watermarked Digital Intermediate file, labeled “For Edit Reference,” sent to the editor for review during post-production. “If they really wanted it edited, we’d have a clean cut without any watermark. We actually have a watermark-free HD 2K print,” Gopikrishna said, making the point that the nature of the file itself rules out deliberate intent to release the film.