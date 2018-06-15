Dulquer Salmaan’s next in Tamil gets a title, see the first poster

Dulquer Salmaan’s Vaan is said to have several heroines with reports suggesting that Nivetha Pethuraj is already on board. Dulquer Salmaan’s Vaan is said to have several heroines with reports suggesting that Nivetha Pethuraj is already on board.

Dulquer Salmaan, who is on a high since the success of Mahanati, has now announced the title of his next Tamil film. Titled Vaan, the film is touted to be a road movie directed by debutante director Ra Karthik. Unveiling the title and the first poster, Dulquer tweeted, “Eid Mubarak ! As an eid present sharing the first look poster for a special film I’m going to start this year. Directed by Ra.Karthik @Rakarthik_dir Produced by J Selvakumar under the banner Kenanya Films @Kenanya_Off Shot by my close friend George_DOP ! @dheendhayal.”

The film is said to have several heroines with reports suggesting that Nivetha Pethuraj is already on board. Vaan will be produced by Kenanya Films with cinematography by George C Williams. The film will have music by newbie Dheena Dhayalan and edited on the table of National Award winner Sreekar Prasad.

The title instantly brings back memories of Mani Ratnam, whose Kaatru Veliyidai had the beautiful Vaan Varuvan. The poster’s font and styling also remind us of Kaatru Veliyidai, which was set in Srinagar. Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan starred in Mani’s OK Kanmani. The Mollywood star has been a favourite ever since the film, gaining a considerable fan base in the state.

Apart from Vaan, Dulquer also has Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithal with Ritu Varma. Interestingly, this title is also from a song in one of Mani’s films Thriuda Thiruda. Dulquer is also making his Bollywood debut this year with Karwaan, sharing screen space with Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar. The actor is also part of a film that is based on the book Zoya Factor where he shares the screen with Sonam Kapoor.

