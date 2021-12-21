Dulquer Salmaan looks dashing in the first look poster of Hey Sinamika

The first look poster of the upcoming Tamil movie Hey Sinamika, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles, was unveiled today. The movie marks the directorial debut of National Award-winning choreographer Brinda. She has also several Kerala State Film Awards for Best Choreography to her credit.

Dulquer is seen in various avatars in the first look poster which has a refreshing art work in the background. The poster features Dulquer in a red jacket enjoying music through headphones. Dulquer is also seen in a vivid attire in the poster.

South Indian actors Suriya, Jyotika, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Nagarjuna, Amala, took to social media to share the first look poster of Hey Sinamika.

The pooja function of Hey Sinamika saw Mani Ratnam, Suhasini, Khushbu and Aditi Rao Hydari among others in attendance. Photos from the pooja are making the rounds of the internet.

96 fame Govind Vasantha will compose the music for the Tamil rom-com. Dulquer Salmaan reportedly sings a Tamil song for the first time in the movie.

Hey Sinamika will hit screens on February 25, 2022.