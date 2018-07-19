Masala Coffee to compose music for Dulquer Salmaan’s Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal

Masala Coffee has earlier composed music for the Tamil film Uriyadi. Masala Coffee has earlier composed music for the Tamil film Uriyadi.

Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming romantic comedy Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal will have music by popular Kerala-based band Masala Coffee. While the shooting for the film has been wrapped up, the team has only now revealed who will be composing music for the film.

Masala Coffee has earlier composed music for the Tamil film Uriyadi. Uriyadi, which turned out to be a sleeper hit, had the Tamil version of some of Masala Coffee’s memorable numbers. Agnikunjondru kanden and Kaantha went to become extremely popular.

Now the band has been confirmed for Dulquer’s rom-com. “They are a popular band and had composed for Uriyadi but only their album songs were used in that film. This will be a first for them and for Tamil cinema that all the band members have worked on the music for the film. The film is a love story, so they’ve composed four songs,” director Design Periyaswamy told TOI.

Periyaswamy further added that he had approached the band as he liked the fresh sounds of their music. Post-production work of the film has already begun.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal will be Dulquer’s 25th film. The charming actor will be sharing screen space with Ritu Varma, who made a splash with Pellichoopulu. Apart from KKK, Dulquer also has Vaan with Ra Karthik in the pipeline. The actor is currently busy promoting his Bollywood debut Karwaan, where he shares screen space with Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar.

