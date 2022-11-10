DSP first look: Vijay Sethupathi unveils a cliche poster for his new cop movie

Multifaceted actor Vijay Sethupathi on Thursday unveiled the first poster and title of his upcoming film. Written and directed by Ponram of Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam fame, the movie has been titled DSP. The poster features Sethupathi riding a classic Royal Enfield motorbike, donning a police uniform. The poster has cliché written all over it.

DSP is bankrolled by Karthik Subbaraj’s home production banner Stone Bench Films. Sethupathi and Subbaraj have been working together since they were making short films on shoestring budgets before they made it big in Tamil cinema. In the past, the actor-director duo gave us hits like Pizza, Iraivi, Petta and Jigarthanda (Sethupathi played a cameo).

Vijay Sethupathi earlier played a cop in director Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and Arun Kumar’s Sethupathi, which turned out to be commercial hits.

Besides DSP, Sethupathi has several big-budget films in the pipeline. He is part of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. And he also has Viduthalai, Gandhi Talkies, Mumbaikar, and Merry Christmas in various stages of production.