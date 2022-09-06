scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

‘Dream and believe’: Suriya on completing 25 years in cinema

Suriya penned a brief note on Twitter to mark 25 years in the film industry. His first film was Nerrukku Ner.

SuriyaSuriya in Jai Bhim movie. (Photo: PR Handout)

Popular actor-producer Suriya on Tuesday celebrated the 25th anniversary of his film debut Nerrukku Ner and thanked fans for their love over the years. The superstar, known for Tamil films such as Nandha, Kaakha Kaakha, Ghajini and Singam trilogy, penned a brief note on Twitter to mark the milestone.

“Truly a beautiful and blessed 25years..! Dream and believe..! Your suriya (sic),” he tweeted. In 2015, Suriya released 36 Vayadhinile, the first film from his 2D Entertainment production company. A comedy drama fronted by his frequent co-star and wife Jyothika.

Apart from massy films, he has also starred in critically acclaimed films such as Soorarai Pottru (2020) and Jai Bhim (2021), the former of which earned him the National Film Award for best actor.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

In June, Suriya was among 397 eminent film personalities invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the 95th Academy Awards.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...Premium
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...

His last two releases were Vikram and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Suriya is currently shooting for Bala’s Vanangaan, which he has produced, and Vetrimaaran’s Vaadi Vaasal.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 03:23:02 pm
Next Story

Researchers in South Korea transmit power wirelessly using infrared light

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Kingsway to Rajpath to Kartavya Path: short history of Delhi's century-old stretch

Kingsway to Rajpath to Kartavya Path: short history of Delhi's century-old stretch

Supreme Court: 'Can you take right to practise religion to school with uniform?'

Supreme Court: 'Can you take right to practise religion to school with uniform?'

Cyrus Mistry cremated at Worli crematorium, hundreds attend funeral

Cyrus Mistry cremated at Worli crematorium, hundreds attend funeral

Anahita Pandole's condition has improved, says hospital official
Cyrus Mistry car crash

Anahita Pandole's condition has improved, says hospital official

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Barack Obama is now half an 'EGOT', what does this mean?

Barack Obama is now half an 'EGOT', what does this mean?

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Premium
Why has the govt summoned Wikimedia executives over Arshdeep page vandalism?

Why has the govt summoned Wikimedia executives over Arshdeep page vandalism?

Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Premium
Goodbye trailer: The story of a tragedy, viewed from a comic lens

Goodbye trailer: The story of a tragedy, viewed from a comic lens

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain Kapoor's 4th birthday
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain Kapoor’s 4th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement