Dorothy trailer: Keerthy Suresh turns inseparable friends into rivals, watch

Oscar winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor has joined hands with Jyoti Deshpande to co-produce the Tamil film Dorothy, starring Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth. The makers of the Karthik Subbaraj directorial have released the film’s trailer, which introduces the story of two best friends whose unbreakable bond begins to fall apart when a woman enters their lives, eventually becoming bloody.

The trailer begins with the two friends as children, watching a film in a theatre. When the lead actors share a kiss on screen, one of the boys closes his eyes. The other tells him, “We will also be expected to kiss girls like this when we grow up, so pay attention.” The two then burst into laughter.