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Dorothy trailer: Keerthy Suresh turns inseparable friends into rivals, watch
Written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Dorothy, starring Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth, is set to hit theatres on September 25. The film's music has been composed by Ilaiyaraaja.
Oscar winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor has joined hands with Jyoti Deshpande to co-produce the Tamil film Dorothy, starring Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth. The makers of the Karthik Subbaraj directorial have released the film’s trailer, which introduces the story of two best friends whose unbreakable bond begins to fall apart when a woman enters their lives, eventually becoming bloody.
The trailer begins with the two friends as children, watching a film in a theatre. When the lead actors share a kiss on screen, one of the boys closes his eyes. The other tells him, “We will also be expected to kiss girls like this when we grow up, so pay attention.” The two then burst into laughter.
Watch Dorothy trailer here:
Soon, the boys are shown as grown-ups, still inseparable and sharing an unbreakable friendship. That changes when Keerthy Suresh’s character enters their lives.
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An older character warns them, “Always stick together. Eat, drink and enjoy life. It’s a dirty world, it will turn you against each other.”
Rishikanth’s character responds, “Why would we ever fight?”
The trailer then shows Keerthy Suresh’s character developing separate bonds with the two friends. What initially appears to be a harmless equation gradually turns into misunderstandings and jealousy, eventually driving the two friends against each other.
The conflict soon escalates, with the trailer teasing murder, fights and action as their once-unshakeable friendship reaches breaking point.
The trailer ends on a thought-provoking note, with a voice saying, “Men shouldn’t cry!” before someone challenges the notion by asking, “Who says only women must cry?”
Written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Dorothy is set to hit theatres on September 25. The film’s music has been composed by Ilaiyaraaja.
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