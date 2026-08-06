Dorothy teaser: Karthik Subbaraj, Keerthy Suresh promise an eerie, intense rural drama

Director Karthik Subbaraj has officially announced the title of his 10th feature film, Dorothy. The film stars National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh, features an original score by legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja, and will have its world premiere in the Centrepiece section at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival before releasing in theatres worldwide on September 25.

The title teaser, released on Tuesday, runs a minute and 28 seconds and introduces a raw, rustic world set against the backdrop of rural Tamil Nadu in the early 1990s. Three individuals whose lives appear destined to collide are briefly introduced, with Dorothy, the title character played by Keerthy Suresh, kept deliberately shrouded in mystery. The footage reveals little of the plot but establishes a tone that is eerie, intense and grounded, suggesting the film is a significant departure from Subbaraj’s recent commercial work.