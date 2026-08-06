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Dorothy teaser: Karthik Subbaraj, Keerthy Suresh promise an eerie, intense rural drama
Set in rural Tamil Nadu in the early 1990s, Keerthy Suresh's Dorothy explores caste, friendship and compassion. The film will have its world premiere at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival.
Director Karthik Subbaraj has officially announced the title of his 10th feature film, Dorothy. The film stars National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh, features an original score by legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja, and will have its world premiere in the Centrepiece section at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival before releasing in theatres worldwide on September 25.
The title teaser, released on Tuesday, runs a minute and 28 seconds and introduces a raw, rustic world set against the backdrop of rural Tamil Nadu in the early 1990s. Three individuals whose lives appear destined to collide are briefly introduced, with Dorothy, the title character played by Keerthy Suresh, kept deliberately shrouded in mystery. The footage reveals little of the plot but establishes a tone that is eerie, intense and grounded, suggesting the film is a significant departure from Subbaraj’s recent commercial work.
Karthik Subbaraj, who is known for genre-bending thrillers like Jigarthanda, Iraivi and Petta, described Dorothy as a passion project he has been carrying for years. The film is said to be his most emotionally resonant work to date, following an enduring friendship that is pushed to its limits in a world fractured by hate and division. The central question the film asks, according to the makers, is whether compassion can survive in such a world.
Dorothy stars Sananth and Rishikanth alongside Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles. The title poster, inspired by the vibrant but fading tradition of Indian highway truck art, reflects the spirit of the road and hints at the journey at the heart of the story.
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Dhanush unveiled the teaser of Dorothy on X. Sharing the promo, he wrote, “Happy to unveil the teaser of Dorothy! Karthik Subbaraj’s 10th film attains a monumental achievement of being selected by Toronto International Film Festival, You’ve made Tamil Cinema proud dear Karthik!”
Happy to unveil the teaser of Dorothy ! @karthiksubbaraj’s 10th film attains a monumental achievement of being selected by @TIFF_NET👏🏽
You’ve made Tamil Cinema proud dear Karthik !
Worldwide Release – Sep 25th, 2026 !! @ilaiyaraaja @Sananth__…
— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 5, 2026
The production team behind Dorothy brings together some of the most respected names in Indian independent cinema. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and Oscar-winning producers Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment, in association with Karthik Subbaraj’s own banner Dhammam Films. Sikhya Entertainment, which built its reputation with films like The Lunchbox, Masaan and the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers, is returning to Tamil-language cinema for the first time in four years with this project.
For Keerthy Suresh, Dorothy marks a return to Tamil cinema after a period focused on Telugu and Hindi projects.
Dorothy releases in theatres worldwide on September 25, 2026, following its TIFF premiere.
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