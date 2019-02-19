DOP Ravi K Chandran roped in for Varmaa

After hitting a roadblock, Varmaa is finally gaining momentum. Producer Mukesh Mehta on Monday announced ace cinematographer Ravi K Chandran has joined the team of Varmaa.

Advertising

“@dop007 @proyuvraaj @E4Emovies Happy to have Ravi K Chandran on board as our DOP for the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy Welcome back to Tamil Cinema after 7aum Arivu,” Mukesh tweeted.

@dop007 @proyuvraaj @E4Emovies Happy to have Ravi K Chandran on board as our DOP for the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy Welcome back to Tamil Cinema after 7aum Arivu — MUKESH RATILAL MEHTA (@e4echennai) February 18, 2019

Ravi K Chandran is a well-known cinematographer and director who has extensively worked in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi films. Varmaa also marks the comeback of Ravi K Chandran to Kollywood after 2011 film 7aum Arivu. His son Santhana Krishnan has followed the footsteps of his father and is incidentally the DOP of Kabir Singh (the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy) starring Shahid Kapoor.

Ravi K Chandran has said that he has taken up Varmaa for the “super talented Dhruv Vikram.”

Not only For my dear friends #Kenny and @e4echennai but for young & super talented #DhruvVikram .. incidentally my son @dop_santha currently shooting #KabirSingh the Hindi remake of #ArjunReddy ..🙏 https://t.co/SLVVdq2yuG — ravi k. chandran (@dop007) February 19, 2019

Varmaa is the official Tamil remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. The first version, helmed by National Award-winning director Bala, was scrapped after the producer revealed they were not happy with the final cut. The team then announced they were going to completely reshoot the film with a new crew and cast, although retaining Dhruv Vikram as the lead. October fame Banita Sandhu has joined Dhruv as the lead heroine of the film. Varmaa is now expected to release in June.