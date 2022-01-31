DON teaser is full of Vijay’s Master vibes

Actor Sivakarthikeyan on Monday unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film DON. He also announced the film’s release date. The 30-second promo captures the fun and light mood of the movie. The film is set to open in cinemas on March 25.

Judging by the promo, it seems like Sivakarthikeyan is playing the role of a professor or a student. Either way, he’s a popular figure in college. And one can’t help but notice that Sivakarthikeyan’s laidback personality, fun-loving nature and fame in this campus drama brings to mind Vijay’s style and performance in director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master.

DON is written and directed by debutant Cibi Chakaravarthi, and it is produced by Lyca Productions in association with Sivakarthikeyan Productions. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Before venturing out on his own, Cibi worked as an assistant to director Atlee.

Besides Siva Karthikeyan, Don will star Priyanka Arul Mohan, SJ Suryah, Soori, Samuthirakani, Munishkanth Ramadoss, Bala Saravanan, Kaali Venkat and Mirchi Vijay.

On the work front, Siva Karthikeyan was last seen in Doctor, which received an overwhelming response from the audience at the box office last year. Sivakarthikeyan also has a science-fiction film titled Ayalaan in the pipeline. In this movie, he will rub shoulders with an alien. And he has also signed a new movie with director Rajkumar Periasamy, which will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan along with Sony Pictures Films India.