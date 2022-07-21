Documentary on Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding to premiere on Netflix

Updated: July 21, 2022 4:33:02 pm
Ever since Tamil star Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9 in a grand fashion with many top stars like Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and AR Rahman in attendance, news about a possible show on the wedding ceremony was making the rounds on social media. It is now officially confirmed that a documentary on the star wedding will premiere on Netflix. The streaming giant confirmed the news by sharing a few stills of the newly-weds.
The documentary will be directed by Gautam Vasudev Menon, a renowned Tamil director known for films like Minnale, Vettaiyadu Villaiyaadu, and Vaaranam Aayiram.
Tanya Bami, the series head of Netflix India, confirmed the news in an official statement. She said, “We are the home for unscripted content that is fresh and compelling, and has the power to connect with audiences in India and beyond… Nayanthara has been a true superstar with a career spanning nearly 20 years. With our amazing creative partners, director Gautam Vasudevan and Rowdy Pictures, we cannot wait for our members to finally get to see Nayanthara’s journey that led to this fairytale wedding with Vignesh.”
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan first collaborated for Naanum Rowdydhaan, which released in 2015. They again collaborated for Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (2022). The couple also started the production house, named Rowdy Pictures, which produced Pebbles and Netrikann and distributed Rocky.
Netflix is yet to announce the release date of the documentary.
