Doctor first look: Sivakarthikeyan gives off killer vibes

Doctor is helmed Nelson Dilip Kumar.

The first look poster of Doctor was released on Monday. In the poster, Sivakarthikeyan is not wearing a stethoscope and a white coat, which are to a doctor like a gun to a soldier. But, he is surrounded by scalpels, blades and scissors. Sitting on a chair, the star has the relaxed vibe of a man, who has a taste for violence.

The first look poster was released to mark the birthday of Sivakarthikeyan, who turned 35 today.

Written and directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar, there is not much information about the plot or Sivakarthikeyan’s character in Doctor. Going by the first look, however, it is fair to assume that the star will be playing a role that is a mix of violence, comedy and a lot of morality – the core tenets of Sivakarthikeyan’s brand of entertainment.

Nelson had earlier helmed Nayanthara’s Kolamavu Kokila. Interestingly, the movie had a hit song “Kalyaana Vayasu”, which was written by Sivakarthikeyan and sung by Anirudh Ravichander.

Doctor will mark Priyanka Mohan’s debut in Tamil. She is playing the female lead. The movie also stars Yogi Babu and Vinay.

On the career front, Sivakarthikeyan has also signed Ayalaan, which is a sci-fi film. The movie is written and directed by R Ravikumar and will have music by AR Rahman. He was last seen in Hero, in which he played a masked vigilante under the direction of PS Mithran of Irumbu Thirai fame.

The actor is also bankrolling Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja under his production banner Sivakarthikeyan Productions. Featuring television anchor Rio Raj in the lead role, the film is directed by debutant Karthik Venugopalan.

