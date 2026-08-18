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‘Vulgar, disgusting’: DMK mouthpiece targets CM Vijay over Trisha’s presence at I-Day event
DMK has doubled down on its attack against Tamil Nadu CM Vijay following Trisha Krishnan's presence at the Independence Day celebrations.
Weeks after DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, who also serves as Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, was arrested over his allegedly sexually suggestive remarks about Chief Minister Vijay’s friendship with a female Tamil actor, the DMK has doubled down on its attack against the CM. In a sharply worded editorial in its official mouthpiece, Murasoli, the former ruling party took strong jabs at Vijay over actor Trisha Krishnan’s presence at the Independence Day event in Chennai.
For the unversed, Trisha sat next to Vijay’s parents in the front row during the Independence Day celebrations at Fort St George in Chennai, where Vijay hoisted the national flag as part of the ceremony. In one of the videos that went viral on social media, she was seen saluting Vijay as he passed by in a jeep while carrying out his duties as the CM. Her mother, Uma Krishnan, also accompanied Trisha.
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Now, the DMK has criticised Vijay for Trisha’s presence during the ceremony, calling the CM’s actions “vulgar and disgusting.” The editorial of the party’s official mouthpiece, Murasoli, for Tuesday, August 18, read, “The dignity of Chief Minister Vijay, who hoisted the flag on Independence Day, flew in the air. Even people who voted for him could not stomach the sight of him; without any shame or embarrassment, making an actor sit in the front row and both saluting each other. It’s such a person, who thinks he can justify such vulgarity and disgust by doing it openly and blatantly, has today come as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.”
However, Murasoli refrained from naming Trisha in the article and referred to her only as “an actor.” Claiming that even Vijay’s ardent fans can’t digest his actions, the mouthpiece wondered, “How will people react?” It further pointed out that even some TVK voters are “unable to accept” his behaviour.
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The DMK mouthpiece also accused Vijay of favouritism, pointing to the recent appointments of some of his film industry friends to key positions. Murasoli was referring to the appointment of Venkat K Narayana, the producer of Vijay’s swansong Jana Nayagan, as Tamil Nadu’s Special Representative in New Delhi; Archana Kalpathi, who bankrolled the CM’s Bigil (2019) and GOAT (2024), as a member of the Tamil Nadu HR&CE department’s temple trustee committee; and Jagadish Palanisamy, the producer of Leo (2023), as the CM’s private secretary.
The mouthpiece asked, “Does Vijay think that the people will nod their heads and accept all this?” It also pointed out that the law-and-order system in the state has failed and that sexual assault cases have become shockingly frequent. “The people are not fools. He will be isolated further,” Murasoli concluded.
Vijay’s party, the TVK, is yet to respond to the criticism.
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