‘Vulgar, disgusting’: DMK mouthpiece targets CM Vijay over Trisha’s presence at I-Day event

Weeks after DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, who also serves as Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, was arrested over his allegedly sexually suggestive remarks about Chief Minister Vijay’s friendship with a female Tamil actor, the DMK has doubled down on its attack against the CM. In a sharply worded editorial in its official mouthpiece, Murasoli, the former ruling party took strong jabs at Vijay over actor Trisha Krishnan’s presence at the Independence Day event in Chennai.

For the unversed, Trisha sat next to Vijay’s parents in the front row during the Independence Day celebrations at Fort St George in Chennai, where Vijay hoisted the national flag as part of the ceremony. In one of the videos that went viral on social media, she was seen saluting Vijay as he passed by in a jeep while carrying out his duties as the CM. Her mother, Uma Krishnan, also accompanied Trisha.