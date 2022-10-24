Diwali box office: Karthi’s Sardar overpowers Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince, Ponniyin Selvan 1 remains strong even after 25 days

It seems none of the films released last week in the south to cash in on the Diwali holiday has managed to capture the audience’s imagination. Karthi’s Sardar and Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince were released both in Tamil and Telugu versions last Friday.

Sardar has managed to garner significantly positive reviews compared to Prince. And it seems that the good reviews are helping the PS Mithran directorial put up a decent performance at the ticket windows in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. While there are reports about the incremental growth in the movie’s collection, the makers have refrained from sharing the collection figures. It won’t be wrong to say that Sardar will not live up to the performances of previous blockbusters like Thiruchitrambalam and Ponniyin Selvan 1.

However, the makers of Sardar are seemingly happy about how the film has performed so far. “Makkale THANK YOU for all the love and making #Sardar a super hit Our entire team is touched by your overwhelming appreciation and response,” tweeted Karthi earlier. He has also played one of the main roles in director Mani Ratnam’s star-spangled PS1.

Judging from the buzz, the audience has not taken a shinning to Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince as expected. The poor reviews are also not helping the film at the box office. Written and directed by Anudeep KV, the movie was expected to be the favourite of family audiences. But, the initial reports don’t seem encouraging.

Surprisingly, PS1 continues to command a significant number of screens in Tamil Nadu, where it has already earned Rs 200 crore from ticket sales. It has also sold more than $6.5 million worth of tickets in the US, making it the biggest Tamil hit there. “Mega blockbuster Historical 25th day for #PonniyinSelvan and still going strong. 1st 200crs grosser in TN. 1st 100crs share movie in TN. One of the most profitable movies ever for theatres in TN..,” tweeted industry tracker Naganathan.

One of most profitable movie ever for theatres in TN.. pic.twitter.com/AlFeAnuAm2 — Naganathan (@Nn84Naganatha) October 24, 2022

The situation for both Sardar and Prince is the same in the Telugu states. “#Sardar is leading among Diwali Releases but just Decent. #Prince dropped even from Friday’s lower levels and has been a big disappointment,” tweeted AndhraBoxOffice.com.

Both films were released in the Telugu states along with two new Telugu movies Ori Devuda and Ginna. And the two original Telugu movies have failed to make any dent in cinemas during their opening weekend.

In the meantime, the Telugu dubbed version of the Kannada blockbuster Kantara continues to draw audiences in the Telugu states.

The two new Malayalam movies, Monster and Padavettu have received the cold shoulder from movie patrons in Kerala. While Mohanlal’s Monster received mixed reviews, Nivin Pauly’s Padavettu is struggling to stay afloat despite encouraging word of mouth. “2 Days Kerala Box-Office Update (21/102022 – 22/10/2022) #Monster – ₹2.85 crore #Padavettu – ₹87 Lakhs Bad Perfromance from both movies where Padavettu shown a very minimal growth from Day1 whereas Monster faced a Big Drop on Day 2,” tweeted ForumKeralam.