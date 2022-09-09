Disha Patani on Suriya 42: ‘A huge project that has got all the larger-than-life elements’

Bollywood actor Disha Patani is elated to be a part of Tamil star Suriya’s next film tentatively titled Suriya 42. Disha will share screen space with Suriya in the Siva directorial.

The teaser of Suriya 42 released on Friday gave a glimpse into the larger-than-life period drama. While nothing has been revealed about Disha’s character, Suriya seems to be portraying the character of a prince. In the teaser, he is seen observing a war from the top of a hill.

Sharing her excitement about being a part of the film, Disha Patani said in a statement, “I am super kicked to announce my next with Suriya sir and Siva sir. It feels great to be a part of such a huge project that has got all the larger-than-life elements for the audience to experience on the big screen. Moreover, the character that I am playing is also quite unique and I am also excited to bring my never seen before avatar to the audience.”

Suriya had also taken to social media to announce Suriya 42. He tweeted, “We seek all your good wishes as we begin our adventure!” The makers announced that the film will release in 3D format in 10 languages.

Disha Patani was last seen playing a negative role in Ek Tha Villain Returns. Besides this, Disha also has producer Karan Johar’s Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.