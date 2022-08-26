scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Disha Patani makes her Tamil debut with Suriya 42

A source close to the unit of Suriya 42 confirmed that Disha Patani is playing a role in the film.

Disha Patani makes her Kollywood debut with Suriya 42.

Disha Patani, who made her acting debut with the Telugu film Loafer, moved on to Bollywood for her second project. She has been part of Hindi films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baaghi 2, Radhe and Malang among others. Now, the actor is again headed towards the South. Patani is making her Tamil debut with Suriya’s next film with director Siva. The movie, which is tentatively titled Suriya 42, went on floors recently in Chennai.

The makers are yet to officially announce the news. However, a source close to the film’s unit confirmed the news to indianexpress.com. The nature of her role and other details are still under wraps.

Other than Disha Patani, the film also stars Yogi Babu, Kingsley, Kovai Sarala and Anand Raj. Devi Sri Prasad, who has teamed up with Suriya four times for Mayaavi, Aaru, Singam and Singam II, is again joining hands with the actor for the upcoming film.

Suriya 42 marks the first collaboration of Suriya and director Siva. The director last helmed Rajinikanth in Annaatthe, which despite mixed reviews performed decently at the box office. It is speculated that Suriya 42, like Annaatthe, will be a rural family drama.

Other than Suriya 42, the Tamil star also has Vanangaan and Vaasivaasal in different stages of production. Suriya will also return as Rolex in Vikram 2, which has turned out to be the biggest hit in Tamil cinema recently.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani, who was last seen in Ek Villain Returns, has Yodha, KTina and Project K in her kitty.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 04:17:48 pm
