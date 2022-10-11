scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Disha Patani wraps up first schedule of Suriya 42 in Goa. See pic

The first schedule of Suriya 42 was wrapped up in Goa. A picture from the sets of the film is making the rounds on social media

First schedule of Suriya 42 wrapped up in GoaFirst schedule of Suriya 42 wrapped up in GoaFirst schedule of Suriya 42 wrapped up in Goa

Disha Patani, who is making her Tamil debut with Suriya’s upcoming film, has wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Goa. Tentatively titled, Suriya 42, the film is directed by Siva of Veeram and Siruthai fame. A picture from the sets of Suriya 42 is making the rounds of social media, which features Disha Patani and director Siva with the entire team.

There are a lot of expectations for the film among fans after the intriguing teaser, which hinted that the film could be a historical fantasy venture. However, the leaked pictures and videos from the sets of the film hint that it is very much shot in the contemporary era. This has led to speculation whether it will be a mix-mash of timelines like SS Rajamouli’s Magadheera and recently-released Bimbisara.

Picture from the sets of Suriya 42 (Twitter/Ramesh Bala) Picture from the sets of Suriya 42 (Twitter/Ramesh Bala)

The details of the film have not been released and even Suriya’s look in the film is kept under wraps. The film is a big-budget project and will be released in over ten languages.

ALSO READ |Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru and Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa win big at Filmfare Awards South 2022, check out complete winners list

Devi Sri Prasad, who has worked with Suriya in films like Maayavi and 6, is teaming up with the actor for the upcoming film, which is bankrolled by Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’Premium
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politicsPremium
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politics
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanismPremium
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanism

Meanwhile, Suriya’s another much-anticipated project, Vaadivaasal, is also gearing up for release. Based on the book of the same name, the film is about a Jallikattu champion who wants to tame the formidable bull that killed his father. The actor is also part of Vikram 2 and Vanangaan.

On the other hand, Disha Patani, who made her acting debut in Telugu cinema with Loafer, went on to become a popular name in Bollywood. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Bhaagi 2, and Malang are some of her popular films. She was last seen in Ek Villain Returns.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-10-2022 at 04:52:22 pm
Next Story

Police stand of no cognizable case against Mohammed Zubair “incorrect”, NCPCR tells Delhi HC in minor’s harassment case

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

amitabh bachchan
On the sets with Amitabh Bachchan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 11: Latest News
Advertisement