Disha Patani wraps up first schedule of Suriya 42 in Goa. See pic

Disha Patani, who is making her Tamil debut with Suriya’s upcoming film, has wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Goa. Tentatively titled, Suriya 42, the film is directed by Siva of Veeram and Siruthai fame. A picture from the sets of Suriya 42 is making the rounds of social media, which features Disha Patani and director Siva with the entire team.

There are a lot of expectations for the film among fans after the intriguing teaser, which hinted that the film could be a historical fantasy venture. However, the leaked pictures and videos from the sets of the film hint that it is very much shot in the contemporary era. This has led to speculation whether it will be a mix-mash of timelines like SS Rajamouli’s Magadheera and recently-released Bimbisara.

Picture from the sets of Suriya 42 (Twitter/Ramesh Bala)

The details of the film have not been released and even Suriya’s look in the film is kept under wraps. The film is a big-budget project and will be released in over ten languages.

Devi Sri Prasad, who has worked with Suriya in films like Maayavi and 6, is teaming up with the actor for the upcoming film, which is bankrolled by Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green.

Meanwhile, Suriya’s another much-anticipated project, Vaadivaasal, is also gearing up for release. Based on the book of the same name, the film is about a Jallikattu champion who wants to tame the formidable bull that killed his father. The actor is also part of Vikram 2 and Vanangaan.

On the other hand, Disha Patani, who made her acting debut in Telugu cinema with Loafer, went on to become a popular name in Bollywood. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Bhaagi 2, and Malang are some of her popular films. She was last seen in Ek Villain Returns.