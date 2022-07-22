Director Vasanth on Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengalum’s victory at National Film Awards: ‘I consider this as an award for the women in my life…’

Director Vasanth’s Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengalum won three awards at the 68th National Film Awards – Best Tamil Film, Best Supporting Actress (Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli) and Best Editing (Sreekar Prasad).

Speaking to indianexpress.com, director Vasanth said he was delighted to know Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengalum got such good recognition. He said, “I consider this as an award for the women in my life and this film. It is heartening to know the film was given its due recognition. I take this award as an encouragement for my decision to part ways from mainstream filmmaking and work differently.”

Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, who played the role of Sivaranjani in the anthology, was in the middle of a shoot when we reached out to her. She said, “I am in the middle of a shoot, and the calls and wishes keep pouring. I haven’t processed what has happened. It would take some time for me to know what I am going through. I am speechless right now.”

Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengalum also won the Best Editing award. This is editor Sreekar Prasad’s ninth National Film Award (including a Special Jury Mention). He has already won the Best Editing award for films like Kannathil Muthamittal, Firaaq, The Terrorist, among others.

Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengalum is a three-part anthology, which is based on the short stories of prolific Tamil writers. It chronicles the struggles of women in different periods. The film also stars Parvathy Thirvothu and Kalieswari Srinivasan.