Honorary doctorate for filmmaker Shankar

Director Shankar, one of the prolific Tamil filmmakers known for his larger-than-life movies like Anniyan, Indian, and Enthiran, is set to receive an honorary doctorate from the popular Vels University in Chennai. Recently, the university honoured Simbu with a doctorate.

Notably, this is Shankar’s second honorary doctorate. He received the same honour from MGR University back in 2007 along with actor Vijay.

Shankar, who made his debut with Gentleman in 1993, quickly became an ace filmmaker in Tamil cinema. His films are known for lavish budgets, huge sets, and take against corruption. Most of these films have a vigilante, who fights the system and the people to restore order in society.

Almost all of his films have been a commercial success. He has worked with many leading heroes of Kollywood including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, and Vikram. His films have won National Awards, Filmfare Awards, and State Awards.

His last film was Rajinikanth’s 2.0, a sequel to Enthiran. Currently, Shankar is working on a huge project in Telugu with Ram Charan, tentatively called RC15. His upcoming Tamil project, Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan was halted after a mishap on the sets that killed two crew members. Kamal in a recent event said that the film will be revived soon.

Meanwhile, Shankar is attending the audio launch of Karthi’s upcoming film, Viruman. The film marks the debut of Shankar’s daughter Aditi Shankar. The grand audio launch is happening in Madurai today. Directed by Muthaiah, the film is a rural action drama, set to be released on August 12.