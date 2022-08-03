scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Honorary doctorate for filmmaker Shankar

Vels University, which recently honoured actor Simbu with a doctorate, is all set to honour director Shankar.

By: Entertainment Desk | Chennai |
August 3, 2022 12:06:19 pm
Director Shankar (Image: Facebook/Shankar )Director Shankar (Image: Facebook/Shankar )

Director Shankar, one of the prolific Tamil filmmakers known for his larger-than-life movies like Anniyan, Indian, and Enthiran, is set to receive an honorary doctorate from the popular Vels University in Chennai. Recently, the university honoured Simbu with a doctorate.

Notably, this is Shankar’s second honorary doctorate. He received the same honour from MGR University back in 2007 along with actor Vijay.

Shankar, who made his debut with Gentleman in 1993, quickly became an ace filmmaker in Tamil cinema. His films are known for lavish budgets, huge sets, and take against corruption. Most of these films have a vigilante, who fights the system and the people to restore order in society.

Almost all of his films have been a commercial success. He has worked with many leading heroes of Kollywood including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, and Vikram. His films have won National Awards, Filmfare Awards, and State Awards.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India
Hellfire R9X missile: the drone missile with razor-sharp blades used to k...Premium
Hellfire R9X missile: the drone missile with razor-sharp blades used to k...
ALSO READ: |Rajinikanth: 2.0 is the pride of Indian cinema

His last film was Rajinikanth’s 2.0, a sequel to Enthiran. Currently, Shankar is working on a huge project in Telugu with Ram Charan, tentatively called RC15. His upcoming Tamil project, Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan was halted after a mishap on the sets that killed two crew members. Kamal in a recent event said that the film will be revived soon.

Meanwhile, Shankar is attending the audio launch of Karthi’s upcoming film, Viruman. The film marks the debut of Shankar’s daughter Aditi Shankar. The grand audio launch is happening in Madurai today. Directed by Muthaiah, the film is a rural action drama, set to be released on August 12.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 12:06:19 pm

Most Popular

1

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

2

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

3

Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

4

On Kanyakumari to Kashmir skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap in Haryana

5

Delhi Confidential: A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Explained: Recalling Nichelle Nichols, the trailblazing Lieutenant Nyota ...
Explained: Recalling Nichelle Nichols, the trailblazing Lieutenant Nyota ...
Explained: Who could succeed Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri?
Explained: Who could succeed Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri?
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film
Bullet Train review

Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film

On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

Zomato shares tank nearly 10% on BSE on Uber stake sale report

Zomato shares tank nearly 10% on BSE on Uber stake sale report

Efficacy of RTI Act is threatened by opacity, opposition from bureaucracy
Opinion

Efficacy of RTI Act is threatened by opacity, opposition from bureaucracy

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low
Opinion

What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low

Man assaulted at Pokhran firing range dies, 6 Army men booked

Man assaulted at Pokhran firing range dies, 6 Army men booked

What Tabu said when Karan Johar told her she was 'wasted' in 'Fanaa'

What Tabu said when Karan Johar told her she was 'wasted' in 'Fanaa'

Day 6 schedule: Here's when to watch India in action
CWG 2022

Day 6 schedule: Here's when to watch India in action

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

richa chadha ali fazal italy holiday
Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s Italian holiday was all about fun reels and local delicacies
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement