Director Shankar on Indian 2 accident: It would’ve been better if the crane fell on me

Indian 2 director Shankar expressed his grief over the accident that took place on the film’s set. (Photo: Shankar/Twitter) Indian 2 director Shankar expressed his grief over the accident that took place on the film’s set. (Photo: Shankar/Twitter)

Days after the Indian 2 accident which killed three crew members and injured several others, director Shankar took to Twitter to express his shock and grief over the incident.

Shankar shared on Twitter, “It is with utmost grief, I’m tweeting. Since the tragic incident, I’ve been in a state of shock & having sleepless nights on the loss of my AD & crew. Having missed the crane by a whisker, I feel it would’ve been better if it was on me. Heartfelt condolences & prayers to the families.”

It is with utmost grief, I’m tweeting.Since the tragic incident,I’ve been in a state of shock & having sleepless nights on the loss of my AD & crew.Having missed the crane by a whisker,I feel it would’ve been better if it was on me. Heartfelt condolences & prayers to the families — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) February 26, 2020

The accident happened on the set of Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 at EVP Film City in Poonamallee, Chennai.

Soon after the accident, Kamal Haasan took Twitter and shared, “Despite the fact that I have been through many accidents, today’s was the most horrific one I have been through. I have lost three of my colleagues. More than my pain, their families’ grief is more worse. I will be a part of their family and share their grief. My deepest condolences to them.”

Also Read | I miraculously escaped: Kamal Haasan writes to Lyca post Indian 2 accident

Later, he wrote a letter to the producers of the film, Lyca Productions, where he questioned the practices to ensure the safety of the crew. He wrote, “With so many human lives involved in a shoot, the paramount importance for the Production is to ensure safety of people involved in the shoot. Accidents of this kind only destroy the confidence and belief of the entire team, in the Production team. I want to understand the steps taken by the Production team to ensure the safety of the artists, crew and other technicians involved in the shoot and also the kind of insurance that the Production team has taken.”

