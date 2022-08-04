Shankar on daughter Aditi debuting with Karthi’s Viruman: ‘She is in good hands’

August 4, 2022 2:35:23 pm
Viruman’s trailer and music album were launched at a grand event in Madurai on Wednesday. The Muthaiah directorial marks the acting debut of Aditi, daughter of filmmaker Shankar. The Enthiran director also attended the event as the chief guest.
Speaking about his daughter at the event, Shankar said, “I haven’t seen Muthaiah’s films, but I have heard the wonderful songs of his movies. I have also heard that he writes good female characters. So, I am happy that my daughter is in good hands.”
He added, “Whatever I say about her will come across as praise from a father. However, as a filmmaker, I have noticed that she is a good entertainer. Her success lies in how she works on her talent and how the directors tap into it. And above all, it’s in the hands of people.
Viruman, produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, also stars Prakash Raj, Soori, Rajkiran, RK Suresh, Karunas, and Vadivukarasi in prominent roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music of the film.
At the event, Suriya opened up about his brother Karthi, and said, “He cares about cinema more than me, and I would admit that any day. He will go places and achieve more than what I have done. He is a better actor than me.”
When fans asked when they will get to see the showdown between Dilli and Rolex, their roles from Vikram, the brothers said, “We have fought a lot from childhood. It’s not something new. Also, only time will tell (about Vikram 2).”
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
