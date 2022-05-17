Director Shankar calls KGF 2 ‘cutting edge and bold’, Yash starrer is the second film ever to earn Rs 1000 cr in India

Director Shankar is known for mounting his movies on a massive canvas. He is a pioneer in south Indian cinema when it comes to making spectacle movies, which were lapped up by people across the country. And he has been blown away by the big screen experience offered by the latest blockbuster movie KGF: Chapter 2.

Shankar on Tuesday took to Twitter to give a glowing review of the film has he only managed to watch it recently. “Finally saw #KGF2 Cutting edge style Storytelling,Screenplay&Editing.Bold move to intercut action&dialogue,worked beautifully.Revamped Style of Mass 4 the powerhouse @TheNameIsYash Thanks Dir @prashanth_neel 4 giving us a “periyappa” experience. @anbariv Terrific to the Team (sic),” he wrote on his Twitter page.

The word ‘periyappa’ seems like a Tamil substitute for the big screen experience.

Shankar is currently busy with the production of his upcoming movie, which has been tentatively titled RC15. Starring Ram Charan in the lead role, the shooting is going on at a brisk pace.

KGF 2, meanwhile, is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video on a rental basis. The subscribers of the streaming service now can gain early access to the movie before its actual OTT release by paying a premium fee.

KGF 2 was released on April 14 amid huge expectations this year. Propelled by the hype created by the film’s first part, KGF: Chapter 1 (2017), the sequel took an earth-shattering opening worldwide, It raked in more than Rs 134 crore on opening day in India alone. And it went on to make huge gains across the country and overshadowed other new releases at the box office. As per the reports, KGF 2 has earned a whopping Rs 1000 crore from its ticket sales in India alone. KGF 2 is the only second Indian movie to achieve this feat after director SS Rajamouli’s global hit Baahubali: The Conclusion.

KGF 2 has emerged as a big earner in the Hindi belt. The Hindi version alone has earned over Rs 420 crore in India. “#KGF2 is unaffected by new releases week after week… Collects ₹ 6.35 cr in Weekend 5… While *most* films run out of fuel in Week 1 itself, #KGFChapter2 is simply unstoppable… [Week 5] Fri 1.23 cr, Sat 2.14 cr, Sun 2.98 cr. Total: ₹ 427.05 cr. #India biz,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday.

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the film stars Yash in the lead. It also has Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Achyuth Kumar and Archana Jois in the supporting cast.