Director-brother of Dhanush, Selvaraghavan, tests positive for Covid-19

Tamil filmmaker and screenwriter Selvaraghavan tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. He took to social media to announce the diagnosis in a statement and also asked those who have come into contact with him to consult their doctors.

His statement read, “Good morning. I have just tested positive today, 23/01/2022, for Covid 19. If anyone has come in contact with me in the last 2 to 3 days kindly consult your physician on what you should be doing. Please stay vigilant. Urging everyone to mask up and stay safe, K. Selvaraghavan.”

Selvaraghavan, who is the brother of actor Dhanush, is best known for directing films like Kadhal Kondein, 7G Rainbow Colony, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Enna.

His last directorial was Nenjam Marappathillai, which starred SJ Suryah, Regina Cassandra, Nandita Swetha. The Indian Express film critic Manoj Kumar R gave it 3 stars.

“Nenjam Marappathillai is an unusual film; it is also a Selvaraghavan film. It would be silly for us to buy a ticket for a Selvaraghavan film, expecting to see a straight-forward narration without surreal themes and metaphorical reality. I believe this director outgrew that phase in his artistic evolution when he made Aayirathil Oruvan over a decade ago,” the review read.

He has one film called Naane Varuven in the pipeline, which will star Dhanush. It is an action-thriller. Dhanush and Selvaraghavan both debuted in 2002 with Thulluvadho Ilamai, as actor and director, respectively.