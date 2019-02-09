Director Bala reveals why he is no longer helming Varmaa

National Award-winning director Bala on Saturday said he relieved himself from Varmaa ‘in order to safeguard creative freedom’.

In a statement, Bala said, “I am forced to release this explanation, due to the false statement from the producer of Varmaa. In order to safeguard creative freedom, it was my own decision to relieve myself from the project. Please find the agreement initiated by me with the producer on January 22, 2019 along with this.”

The statement follows producers E4 Entertainment announcement on Thursday that they will not release Varmaa helmed by Bala. The production house said they were not happy with Varmaa’s first copy provided by Bala’s B Studios, and therefore the entire film will be re-shot with new cast and crew including the director. They, however, added Dhruv Vikram will continue to play the male lead.

Varmaa is the Tamil remake of hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

After director Bala refused to make changes to the final cut of Varmaa, an agreement was entered into by Bala’s B Studios and E4 Entertainment on January 22, 2019. In the agreement, Bala’s B Studios stated that they have ‘no objection for E4 Entertainment to take up the project and further add on scenes or make changes to the now existing version of the film.’ They also maintained that all terms are agreeable only if Bala’s name is completely removed from the project.