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Atlee, Priya Atlee welcome baby girl: ‘Feeling blessed’
Director Atlee and his wife Priya announced the birth of their second child on Monday. The couple shared the news through an illustration of their son Meer.
Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee announced on Monday that they have welcomed a baby girl. The couple shared news of their second child’s arrival with a simple, warm social media post.
Instead of a formal announcement, they let their son Meer do the talking. The post featured an illustration of Meer alongside the words, “Yay! I’ve got a baby sister!” with a note from the couple that read, “We, Priya and Atlee, are blessed with a baby girl. April 20th, 2026.” Atlee’s caption was just two words: “Feeling blessed.”
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Feeling blessed 💞💞💞💞💞@priyaatlee pic.twitter.com/tQgPKbQZbi
— atlee (@Atlee_dir) April 20, 2026
Kajal Aggarwal was among the first from the industry to respond, writing, “Yayyy big congratulations, lots of love to the little baby girl, parents, grandparents and most of all Meer.” Rashmika Mandanna, Ananya Panday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Huma Qureshi also sent in their wishes.
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Atlee and Priya married in 2014, after being together for several years. Their family first grew in January 2023 when they welcomed their son Meer. Earlier this year, on January 20, the couple announced their second pregnancy with a warm family portrait featuring Priya’s baby bump.
On the professional front, Atlee is currently working on Raaka, a large-scale fantasy action film starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, which has already generated significant buzz since its title announcement.
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