Atlee, Priya Atlee welcome baby girl: ‘Feeling blessed’

Atlee and wife Priya announced the birth of their baby girl on April 20. (Credit: atlee47/X)

Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee announced on Monday that they have welcomed a baby girl. The couple shared news of their second child’s arrival with a simple, warm social media post.

Instead of a formal announcement, they let their son Meer do the talking. The post featured an illustration of Meer alongside the words, “Yay! I’ve got a baby sister!” with a note from the couple that read, “We, Priya and Atlee, are blessed with a baby girl. April 20th, 2026.” Atlee’s caption was just two words: “Feeling blessed.”

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