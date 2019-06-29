Director AL Vijay to tie the knot again

Director AL Vijay is all set to tie the knot for the second time after his divorce with actor Amala Paul in 2017. In a statement, he revealed that he will be getting married in July.

In the statement, Vijay also added that it was an arranged marriage and is set to happen next month. He wrote, “I am happy to announce my wedding with Dr R Aishwarya. It’s an arranged marriage and going to be a private ceremony which will be held in July 2019. With all your love and blessings, I am embarking on a new chapter of life”.

Vijay also praised the support he received from media and added, “Life’s journey is always special and unique in its own way for everyone. Just like anyone, my life has traveled through different stages involving success, failure, joy and pain. But what stood by me during all such occasions is the strong support from press and media, whom I wouldn’t address as ‘Friends’, but ‘Family’. They have understood my emotions and respected my privacy with a soothing approach to my personal life.”

AL Vijay is known for helming hits such as Madrasapattinam, Deiva Thirumagal and Thaandavam. The director is currently working on an untitled Jayalalithaa biopic starring Kangana Ranaut.