Director AL Vijay ties the knot with R Aishwarya

Director AL Vijay has tied the knot with Aishwarya, a Chennai-based doctor, in a private ceremony in Chennai. This is the director’s second marriage after his divorce with actor Amala Paul in 2017.

In a close-knit ceremony, AL Vijay was seen posing with his family, wearing a white shirt and veshti. Aishwarya looked elegant in a red and orange saree.

The director previously announced his decision to get married again through a press release. In the statement, Vijay wrote, “I am happy to announce my wedding with Dr R Aishwarya. It’s an arranged marriage and going to be a private ceremony which will be held in July 2019. With all your love and blessings, I am embarking on a new chapter of life”.

Vijay also praised the support he received from media and added, “Life’s journey is always special and unique in its own way for everyone. Just like anyone, my life has traveled through different stages involving success, failure, joy and pain. But what stood by me during all such occasions is the strong support from press and media, whom I wouldn’t address as ‘Friends’, but ‘Family’. They have understood my emotions and respected my privacy with a soothing approach to my personal life.”

AL Vijay married Amala Paul after working with the actor in Deiva Thirumagal. He is known for helming hits like Madrasapattinam and Thaandavam. The director is currently working on an untitled Jayalalithaa biopic starring Kangana Ranaut.