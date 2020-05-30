Director AL Vijay blessed with a baby boy

Director AL Vijay is now the proud father of a baby boy. (Photo: Silverscreen Media Inc/Wikipedia) Director AL Vijay is now the proud father of a baby boy. (Photo: Silverscreen Media Inc/Wikipedia)

Director AL Vijay and wife R Aishwarya have been blessed with a baby boy. According to reports, Aishwarya delivered the baby this afternoon in Chennai and both mother and son are doing well.

The news was announced on Twitter by several well-wishers of Vijay. Actor Udhaya, who is AL Vijay’s brother, shared the happy news on Twitter.

Yes..IAM A PERIYAPPA now..Brother Director VIJAY And AISHWARYA VIJAY blessed with baby boy at 11.25am …Happppyyyyyyyy….Soooo happpy….@onlynikil — Udhaya (@ACTOR_UDHAYAA) May 30, 2020

AL Vijay married Aishwarya, who is a doctor based in Chennai, in a private ceremony in 2019. He had earlier shared in a statement, “Life’s journey is always special and unique in its own way for everyone. Just like anyone, my life has traveled through different stages involving success, failure, joy and pain. But what stood by me during all such occasions is the strong support from press and media, whom I wouldn’t address as ‘Friends’, but ‘Family’. They have understood my emotions and respected my privacy with a soothing approach to my personal life.” This is the director’s second marriage after his divorce with actor Amala Paul in 2017.

He is known for directing hit movies like Madrasapattinam, Deiva Thirumagal and Thaandavam. Vijay is currently working on Jayalalithaa’s biopic titled, Thalaivi starring Kangana Ranaut.

