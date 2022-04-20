scorecardresearch
Dippam Dappam is just the perfect song for your Instagram reels, watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Sethupathi’s latest video

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal song Dippam Dappam is being described as the Khatija-Rambo love story. The Anirudh Ravichander number is a perfect dance track.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi |
April 20, 2022 8:49:16 pm
Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal song Dippam Dippam is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The makers of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal shared another track from the album of the Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara film. The song, titled ‘Dippam Dappam,’ shares Khatija (Samantha) and Rambo’s (Vijay) love story. The song, set in a disco, is a perfect dance track with trippy music and catchy hook steps. While Nayanthara is seen letting her hair down on the dance floor, Vijay appears to be playing a bouncer at the disco.

Samantha, in a world full of party-hoppers, has her eyes set on Vijay. The two, throughout the song, establish an intense connection via their looks. We get to see some intensity, temptation and spark between Khatija and Rambo. But even before we wish for something to develop between the two, we are introduced to Khatija’s boyfriend, played by cricketer Sreesanth.

Composed by Anirudh Ravichander and penned by Vignesh Shivan, ‘Dippam Dappam’ is a cracker of a track, which will surely become a favourite among fans. Anirudh, who just had big success with ‘Halamithi Habibo’, has given another hit with this one. The composer has also sung the song with Anthony Daasan.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Sharing the song on her Instagram account, Samantha called it her favourite track. The actor, earlier during an Instagram live, spoke about the film. “Romantic-comedy is my favourite genre, and I am happy that I am finally doing one after a long time. It is really fun. Working with such amazing co-stars is my favourite memory of the film. Everyone got their A-game to the sets, including Vignesh Shivan,” she said.

ALSO READ |Samantha, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara conclude shoot of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal: ‘Can’t wait for you to laugh’

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan, marks Samantha’s first film with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The film will release on April 28.

