Did Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan invite TN CM MK Stalin for their wedding? See photos

Speculations about the impending wedding between Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are growing stronger after the couple met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recently. It’s said that the couple met the CM to invite him to their wedding.

The industry buzz is that Nayanthara and Vignesh are getting ready to take their over 7-year-relationship to the next level by tying the knot. Rumours have it that the couple will get married on June 9. However, there is no official word on the same from the couple yet.

Also Read | Vikram box office collection: Kamal Haasan starrer earns Rs 100 crore in 3 days

Vignesh Shivan directed Nayanthara in the 2015 box office hit Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. It is said during the making of the movie, Vignesh and Nayanthara fell in love. They have been together since.

Vignesh recently helmed Nayanthara starrer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film also featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The romantic comedy narrated the story of an unlucky man, whose misfortune disappears when he meets two beautiful women. So he gets greedy and wants to convince both the women to marry him at the same time. The film opened in cinemas to mixed reviews.