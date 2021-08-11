Did Nayanthara just confirm her engagement with Vignesh Shivan? Watch video

The news of Nayanthara’s engagement with her longtime partner Vignesh Shivan again made it to the headlines after a television promo featuring the actress went viral on social media. As part of the promotions for her upcoming thriller Netrikann, Nayanthara appeared in a Tamil television talk show in which she was asked about the ring she wore. “This is an engagement ring,” the 36-year-old said with a smile.

Did the Sya Raa Narasinha Reddy star just confirm her engagement with Vignesh officially? We will know more once the talk show airs on August 15 on Vijay Television but the promo sure has her fans excited. At the end of the promo, Nayanthara was also asked about what she likes about Vignesh Shivan. “Everything,” was her disarming answer.

Vignesh often shares photos of him and Nayanthara on his Instagram handle. On March 25, the filmmaker shared an image of the actress with the ring. It immediately went viral, sparking engagement rumours.

On the work front, Nayanthara-starrer Netrikann is all geared up for streaming from August 13. Bankrolled by Vignesh Shivan, the movie also stars Ajmal, Manikandan, Saran in prominent roles. Milind Rau is the film’s director.

Nayanthara will next be seen in Annaatthe and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.