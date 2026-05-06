Dhurandhar actor R Madhavan says he taught son Vedaant about contraception, boundaries before teenage

There is a particular kind of parent who decides, early on, that the most dangerous thing they can do for their child is keep them comfortable and uninformed. R. Madhavan is that kind of parent. He spoke to his son Vedaant about sexual touch before most parents would have thought to and he explained contraception. He laid out the realities of celebrity life, the good parts and the parts that quietly do damage, before Vedaant was old enough to stumble onto them on his own.

In a recent conversation with Kumudam, Madhavan opened up about how he raised Vedaant, now in his early twenties, and the picture that formed was of a father who decided long ago that honesty was cheaper than the alternative.

“I have treated him as an adult since a very young age,” he said. That was not just a philosophy, Madhavan explained, it had a practical edge. He talked to Vedaant about sexual touch, about boundaries, about contraception, not when he was a teenager but well before that, at a point when most households would not have considered the conversation necessary or appropriate. “I have always treated him as an adult since a very young age, be it talking about sexual touch, or using condom,” Madhavan said.

“Since the age of 4, I’ve been talking freely with him. This has instilled a kind of trust in him, like ‘my father treats me with respect’, this has made him feel responsible as well. This became easy for me to communicate.”

That early groundwork, he explained, made the harder conversations that followed feel like extensions of the same ongoing dialogue rather than sudden, uncomfortable interruptions. “I think addressing them and giving them the importance makes them responsible at a very young age,” Madhavan said. “It became easy for me to communicate.”

Also Read: When Trisha called Vijay her ‘home’: ‘We have the same love, comfort, friendship’

Teaching Vedaant how to treat women with respect, walking him through what growing up inside a celebrity household actually means, making sure he could tell the difference between the privileges of that life and its pressures, all of it traced back to the same decision made years earlier: to speak to his son plainly and trust him with the truth.

Story continues below this ad

The son who is hard to impress

Any parent who has tried to get a genuine reaction from their child about their own work will recognise exactly what Madhavan described next.

Vedaant’s favourite film of his father’s is Yaavarum Nalam, the 2013 Tamil horror thriller released in Hindi as 13B. When Rocketry: The Nambi Effect came out in 2022, the National Award-winning film that Madhavan spent years producing, directing and inhabiting completely, he waited for his son’s verdict. “He told me, ‘not bad dad’,” Madhavan said, with the measured delivery of a man who has made complete peace with the fact that his son is not easily moved. “He is very difficult to impress.”

That line landed because it is so recognisable. A father who poured years of his life into a single project, who took on the story of scientist Nambi Narayanan when few others would, who directed, produced and starred in the film simultaneously, and the person whose opinion matters most to him responds with two words.

On legacy and letting go

The conversation also touched on something fathers in the film industry are often expected to feel. “Every father wishes for his son to continue their legacy. It is not important for me,” Madhavan added.

Story continues below this ad

Madhavan has spent more than two decades building one of the most respected careers in Indian cinema, moving across Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam films with a consistency that very few actors from his generation have matched. Rocketry, his most personal work, earned him recognition that went well beyond industry appreciation. The assumption from the outside would naturally be that a man who has invested that deeply in his craft would want to see it carried forward by his son.

What he wanted for Vedaant was not a continuation of his own story but the equipment to write a different one. That, he suggested, was always what the early conversations were building toward.

The celebrity environment, he acknowledged, comes with real and specific risks for a child growing up inside it. Constant attention, easy access, the steady presence of people whose interests do not always line up with the child’s. Madhavan said he worked deliberately at making sure Vedaant could see those dynamics clearly rather than drift into them unprepared. “I wanted to make sure he doesn’t come under bad influence,” he said.