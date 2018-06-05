Dhruva Natchathiram teaser: An uber stylish Vikram, brilliant sound mixing and classy visuals

Dhruva Natchathiram teaser: Dhruva Natchathiram stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ritu Varma, Suresh Chandra Menon and Vinayakan. Dhruva Natchathiram teaser: Dhruva Natchathiram stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ritu Varma, Suresh Chandra Menon and Vinayakan.

One can leave a content sigh after watching Dhruva Natchathiram teaser. A project that has been long in the making, it has been a running joke for several meme makers. But Gautham Vasudev Menon seems to have something worthy in hand — at least the teaser looks highly promising. Similar to the earlier sneak peeks, Gautham has once again reminded us that good things take time to come.

Releasing the trailer, Gautham wrote, “Theatrical trailer of Dhruva Natchathiram. Every film has a journey & this one too, long & beautiful. It’s taken time only because sometimes when the vision is big & different, it doesn’t come easy Final schedule is on! Vikram sir, this one is for you! Team.🙏”

After facing a leak, the makers had no choice but to drop the official teaser as a surprise without a run-up. But they need not worry. The timing couldn’t have been perfect. After the disastrous Saamy 2 teaser, the memes on Vikram have been on an all-time high. But the teaser of Dhruva Natchathiram shows us a peek of what Vikram is capable of bringing on screen. The teaser itself is cut like a high-octane chase sequence — the sound mixing and edits are top-notch. Manoj Paramahamsa’s lens has given us sleek frames. We witness some really good stunts and not just from Vikram. Simran gets a few beautiful frames, a personal favourite as she swings to action shooting a gun with flowy tresses in a saree. There are also intriguing glimpses of Dhivyadharshini, Maya, Radhika, Parthipan and Sathish. Finally, a teaser that stops with planting a seed of curiosity in the audience.

Theatrical trailer of Dhruva Natchathiram.

Every film has a journey&this one too,long &beautiful. It’s taken time only because sometimes when the vision is big & different, it doesn’t come easy

Final schedule is on!Vikram sir, this one is for you! Team.🙏 https://t.co/W9RMkQwczS — Gauthamvasudevmenon (@menongautham) June 5, 2018

The teaser ends with John saying, ‘Idhuke ipdi na epdi, konjam nithanama iru’ with an expletive that seems to have now become a pattern in Dhruva Natchathiram teasers. Not that I am complaining. For a lot of us, it could have been Gautham Vasudev Menon himself silencing his critics. Well, it’s a fitting answer he has delivered to the meme makers.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd