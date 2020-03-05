Dhruv Vikram’s next with Mari Selvaraj?

Dhruv Vikram was last seen in Adithya Varma. Dhruv Vikram was last seen in Adithya Varma.

Buzz is that Dhruv Vikram may team up with Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame. Last year, Vikram’s son Dhruv made his acting debut with Adithya Varma, the Tamil remake of Telugu hit, Arjun Reddy. We hear Selvaraj has narrated a script to Dhruv, and he is keen to star in it. If this project materialises, it will go on floors by June. Reports suggest that this one will be produced by E4 Entertainment. However, an official announcement is awaited.

For now, Mari Selvaraj is busy with Dhanush’s Karnan.

Recently, Dhruv Vikram took to Instagram, thanking his dad Vikram for the unconditional support he showered on Adithya Varma.

His post read: “If I can address over a million people today, it is only because of one man’s tireless work and grit toward making this film against all odds. Even when I was losing hope and sight of a bigger picture, he took it upon himself to show me the way, to show me that life will make you doubt yourself; it will push you to the edge of giving up, but anything is possible if you decide to work forward and never look back. Adithya Varma was all you Dad. It may have been a remake but I know it will remain the film that’s closest to my heart because, through this process, I got to learn the craft from someone who’s work I’d been a fan of for as long as I can remember. And that was you. Adithya was a mere concept in your brain that you brought to life for me. Your vision put me here today. And I promise to work toward making our dreams come true. I know I can never be the legend that you are, but I say that with so much pride. Thank you for AV. And @the_real_chiyaan and I thank you all again for a million. (sic)”

Earlier, in an interview with indianexpress.com, Dhruv Vikram had said, “No matter who you are, you have to prove yourself every time. I want to be remembered eventually for who I am. It’s going to be challenging. Further, I want to do films I can relate to.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd