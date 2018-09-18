Dhruv Vikram’s Varma likely to release this year

Varma is Arjun Reddy’s Tamil remake. Varma is Arjun Reddy’s Tamil remake.

Director Bala completed the shooting of his upcoming film Varma on Monday. The movie is the official Tamil remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy and it will mark the screen debut of Vikram’s son Dhruv.

The buzz is that the filmmakers are planning to hold a grand audio release function for the film on September 22. An official confirmation on the same is awaited. The post-production work is going on in full swing with an eye on a release date this year.

Dhruv will be reprising the role of modern-day Devdas, which was originally played by Vijay Deverakonda. The original film was written and helmed by Sandeep Vanga and it established Vijay as a bankable actor in the Telugu film industry.

It doesn’t come as a surprise as to why Vikram enlisted the service of Bala to direct the debut film of his son. It’s worth noting that after making an unsuccessful debut with En Kadhal Kanmani (1990), Vikram had to deal with a series of failures for almost a decade. Even some of his good performances fell short of helping him find good roles. It was Bala’s Sethu in 1999, which gave Vikram his first break and the rest is history.

Bengali model Megha is playing the female lead in Varma and it also stars Easwari Rao and Raiza Wilson among others in important roles.

Arjun Reddy is also being remade in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor in the lead. Director Vanga will helm the project.

