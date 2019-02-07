Dhruv Vikram starrer Varmaa to be reshot completely

Producers E4 Entertainment on Thursday announced that they will not release Varmaa helmed by National Award-winning director Bala. Varmaa is the Tamil remake of hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

Advertising

The production house revealed they were not happy with Varmaa’s first copy provided by Bala’s B Studios, and therefore the entire film will be re-shot with new cast and crew including the director. They, however, said Dhruv will continue to play the male lead.

Varmaa, which was supposed to hit theaters next week, was the debut vehicle of Dhruv Vikram, son of Tamil actor Vikram.

In their statement, E4 Entertainment said, “E4 Entertainment had engaged B Studios to recreate the Tamil version of “Arjun Reddy” titled as “Varmaa”, on a first copy basis, on the latter’s insistence.

We at E4 Entertainment are not at all happy with the final version handed over to us and due to various creative and other differences, we have decided not to release this version. Instead we will start afresh, and shoot a new Tamil version of “Arjun Reddy” with Dhruv as the main lead by staying true to the soul and intention of the original.

Official announcements regarding the new cast and crew including director will be made shortly.

Advertising

Despite the unfortunate turn of events which has cost us heavily, our love for wanting to see this cult film in Tamil has not diminished in any way. We will, therefore, work tirelessly as a new untied team towards a June 2019 release. We seek your continued support and blessings as we take up this journey.”

E4 Entertainment has announced that the new version of Varmaa will be released in June 2019.