‘It has affected me’: Dhruv Vikram opens up on dealing with recent public attention

Actor Dhruv Vikram has broken his silence on the intense public scrutiny he has faced in recent weeks. While he did not name anyone or address any specific relationship directly, his comments come at a time when he has been widely linked to the unnamed ex-boyfriend in Anupama Parameswaran’s recent interview about facing narcissistic abuse for two years.

At the India Today Tamil Roundtable, Dhruv talked about how he deals with the attention around his personal life. When asked how he handles the scrutiny, particularly in recent weeks, the actor said, “If I’m being honest, I can’t say it has never affected me. That said, I think it’s important to anchor yourself in reality. Know who you are, know what you stand for, and protect fiercely everybody that you love and everything that matters to you, or has ever mattered to you before.”