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‘It has affected me’: Dhruv Vikram opens up on dealing with recent public attention
Actor Dhruv Vikram, who has been at the centre of speculation following Anupama Parameswaran's interview about narcissistic abuse in a past relationship, has spoken for the first time about dealing with public scrutiny.
Actor Dhruv Vikram has broken his silence on the intense public scrutiny he has faced in recent weeks. While he did not name anyone or address any specific relationship directly, his comments come at a time when he has been widely linked to the unnamed ex-boyfriend in Anupama Parameswaran’s recent interview about facing narcissistic abuse for two years.
At the India Today Tamil Roundtable, Dhruv talked about how he deals with the attention around his personal life. When asked how he handles the scrutiny, particularly in recent weeks, the actor said, “If I’m being honest, I can’t say it has never affected me. That said, I think it’s important to anchor yourself in reality. Know who you are, know what you stand for, and protect fiercely everybody that you love and everything that matters to you, or has ever mattered to you before.”
He went on to describe how he copes with the attention. “When you are aligned with the truth, and when you know what anchors you, scrutiny can only go so far. Subconsciously, you learn to be an army of one. You have your own world; you do the inner work. You protect your bubble as much as you can,” he said.
Also Read: ‘I have no voice’: Anupama Parameswaran’s 2025 remarks on Dhruv Vikram take on new meaning
On staying away from social media
Dhruv Vikram was also asked about his near-absence from Instagram, where he rarely posts. He responded with a hint of humour, saying fans would “never know” whether he has a private account. He then explained that his relationship with social media is not driven by any deliberate strategy.
“I love to make these edits and shoot things. I love to shoot my dad, my niece and my pets. I make a lot of edits, even though I don’t post them. I’m that guy who liked to use iMovie and cut videos to music. I feel like we’ve all had our field day out with social media, and that’s like the town centre of the entire world. When I have promotions, I’m more active. At other times, I dissolve into reading or music. It’s not a conscious decision,” he said.
Also Read: Anupama on ‘gold digger’ tag amid Dhurv Vikram break-up rumours: ‘I postponed the engagement’
Anupama Parameswaran, who co-starred with Dhruv Vikram in Mari Selvaraj’s Bison Kaalamaadan, had spoken at length on the I AM With Dhanya Varma show about the emotional and physical toll of a past relationship. She described a cycle of love-bombing followed by cruelty, compared her former partner’s behaviour to the split personality of the character Anniyan, and said she lost significant weight during the two years. She did not name the person involved. Neither Dhruv nor his representatives have publicly confirmed or denied the relationship with Anupama at any point.
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