Thursday, August 12, 2021
MS Dhoni visits Vijay on Beast sets, see photos

Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and actor Vijay catch up on the sets of Beast in Chennai.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
August 12, 2021 3:09:56 pm
Dhoni and Vijay on Beast sets. (Photo: Twitter/rameshlaus)

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently visited the sets of Tamil superstar Vijay’s upcoming film Beast in Chennai. The photos from the meeting of the two superstars are going viral on the internet.

Dhoni enjoys a special bond with the people of Chennai on the account of being the captain of the Chennai Super Kings team. He was even given the nickname ‘Thala’, which is also the term of endearment used for actor Ajith.

The shooting of Beast, meanwhile, is going on in full swing. The film is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. And it is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

Vijay was last seen in the hit drama Master, which released in January this year. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the film managed to draw fans into theatres in large numbers, not only in Tamil Nadu but also in neighbouring states, including Karnataka and Kerala.

