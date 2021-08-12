MS Dhoni visits Vijay on Beast sets, see photos

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently visited the sets of Tamil superstar Vijay’s upcoming film Beast in Chennai. The photos from the meeting of the two superstars are going viral on the internet.

Dhoni enjoys a special bond with the people of Chennai on the account of being the captain of the Chennai Super Kings team. He was even given the nickname ‘Thala’, which is also the term of endearment used for actor Ajith.

Few more pics of #ThalapathyVijay and #Dhoni who happened to meet in a Chennai studio

The shooting of Beast, meanwhile, is going on in full swing. The film is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. And it is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

Vijay was last seen in the hit drama Master, which released in January this year. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the film managed to draw fans into theatres in large numbers, not only in Tamil Nadu but also in neighbouring states, including Karnataka and Kerala.