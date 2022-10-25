scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Dhoni Entertainment forays into Tamil film production, to produce a family entertainer

Dhoni Entertainment will be producing its first film in Tamil, a family entertainer conceptualised by Sakshi Singh Dhoni.

dhoni and sakshi dhoniMahendra Singh Dhoni with his wife Sakshi Dhoni. (Photo: Sakshi Singh Dhoni/Instagram)

Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi’s film production house is all set to foray into the Tamil movie industry.

Dhoni Entertainment will be producing its first film in Tamil, a family entertainer conceptualised by Sakshi Singh Dhoni, the Managing Director of the production house, a release here said.

It will be directed by Ramesh Thamilmani, who has also authored Atharva – The Origin, a new-age graphic novel. The cast and crew of the film will be announced shortly.

“Conceptualised by Sakshi Singh Dhoni, the family entertainer will start rolling soon,” it added.

Also read |Dhoni and Sakshi complete 14 years of ‘knowing each other’: A timeline of their relationship

“From the moment I read the concept written by Sakshi, I knew it was special. The concept was fresh and had all the potential to be a fun family entertainer. All of us are excited to kick start this journey and bring this special film to life for the audience to watch and enjoy,” Thamilmani was quoted as saying.

Besides Tamil, Dhoni Entertainment is in talks with multiple filmmakers and scriptwriters to create and produce exciting and meaningful content across genres including science fiction, crime drama, comedy, suspense thriller, and more, it added.

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 12:09:16 pm
