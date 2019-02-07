Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 leaked online by Tamilrockers

Horror-comedy Dhilluku Dhuddu 2, starring Santhanam in the lead role, has been leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers.

The film helmed by Rambhala hit screens on February 7, and it was leaked online by Tamilrockers with a few hours.

Tamilrockers has been a thorn in the film industry’s side despite court orders and preventive action by film bodies like Tamil Film Producers Council.

Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 is a sequel of Santhanam’s hit 2016 film Dhilluku Dhuddu. While the first part was produced by Thenandal Films, the sequel is bankrolled by Santhanam himself.

The film, meanwhile, has opened to poor reviews. In her review, Indianexpress.com’s S Subhakeerthana wrote, “Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 is a huge let down because it has plenty of offensive jokes, but the audience in the theater don’t seem to care.”

She added, “Overall, Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 plays out like a rehashed ‘Lollu Sabha’ rehearsal session, sans purpose, fun and good humour.”