Dharman makers drop poof after fans slam Rajinikanth’s ‘Deadly Doctor’ poster, watch

A day after unveiling Rajinikanth’s first look from Dharman to a mixed reception, the makers released a making video on Thursday showing exactly how the now talked about look was shot, in what appeared to be a direct response to fans questioning whether the poster was genuine or AI generated.

The film, previously known only as Thalaivar 173, had its title and first look revealed on Wednesday at a launch event in Chennai. The poster showed Rajinikanth in blue surgical scrubs, holding a blood stained scalpel inside an operation theatre, with a lifeless body lying beneath him, introducing his character as “The Deadly Doctor.”

The reaction online was far from unanimous. While many fans praised Rajinikanth’s intensity in the new look, a significant section criticised the poster’s composition, with some describing the graphics and the way the head and body had been put together as underwhelming, and a few going as far as comparing it to fan made artwork rather than an official studio poster. The criticism took a sharper turn when several users openly questioned whether the image had been generated using artificial intelligence rather than shot on camera.

It was against that backdrop that the makers released the making video the following day. Shared on the official X account, the clip showed director Ashwath Marimuthu on set physically demonstrating the exact pose he wanted Rajinikanth to strike for the shot, putting to rest any suggestion that the image had been artificially generated. The video also showed Kamal Haasan present on set alongside Rajinikanth, with the two exchanging pleasantries, a moment that added to the goodwill around the film regardless of how the poster itself had been received.

Soon after, Ashwath Marimuthu went a step further and shared a brand new poster on his own X timeline, this time focused on Rajinikanth’s look and hairstyle in the film. His caption read, “We heard you !! Ithan hair styleu (this is the hairstyle)! Ithan looku (this is the look)! Sexy work @kabilanchelliah,” directly crediting the film’s hairstylist and openly acknowledging that the update was a response to the criticism the first poster had received.

Also Read: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan on their 50-year friendship as Thalaivar 173, Dharman, begins

The gesture was well received online, with several fans appreciating the team’s willingness to engage with feedback so quickly rather than letting the negative reaction around the first poster linger.

About Dharman

Dharman is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, known for Oh My Kadavule and Dragon, who came on board after directors Sundar C and Cibi Chakaravarthi had both exited the project at earlier stages. The film also stars Simran and Raashii Khanna, with music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Niketh Bommi, and editing by Pradeep E Raghav.