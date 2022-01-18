Dhanush’s sister-in-law Soundarya reacts to divorce, shares childhood photo with Rajinikanth and Aishwaryaa

Much to the sorrow of fans, Dhanush and wife Aishwaryaa announced their separation after 18 years of togetherness. Just a few hours after the announcement, Soundarya Rajinikanth, Aishwaryaa’s sister and Rajinikanth’s younger daughter, reacted to the news.

Soundarya changed her Twitter display picture to a childhood picture featuring her and Aishwaryaa with father Rajinikanth. In the picture, Rajinikanth is holding Aishwaryaa and Soundarya.

In a statement, Dhanush requested people to respect his and Aishwaryaa’s privacy during these difficult times.

“18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting.. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this (sic),” Dhanush said in the statement posted on his Twitter page.

Aishwaryaa had shared a post on the separation with the caption, “No caption needed… only your understanding n your love necessary!” She signed off the post as Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.”

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa tied the knot in 2004 and have two sons together.