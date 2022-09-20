Dhanush’s Naane Varuven to release theatrically on September 29

Superstar Dhanush on Tuesday announced that his upcoming action movie Naane Varuven will release in cinemas worldwide on September 29. The Gray Man star took to Twitter to share the opening date of the Tamil psychological action thriller movie. “Naane Varuven #sep29 worldwide,” he wrote alongside the poster of the film.
Naane Varuven 🏹 #sep29 worldwide pic.twitter.com/akSuEw3TOz
— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) September 20, 2022
Dhanush’s brother, filmmaker-writer Selvaraghavan, has directed Naane Varuven. The duo have previously worked on Tamil titles Thulluvadho Ilamai, Kadhal Kondein, 7G Rainbow Colony, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna.
Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for the film. The makers of Dhanush-starrer Sir (Vaathi) on Monday also announced the release date of his Tamil-Telugu venture. His last big screen outing was the hit film Thiruchitrambalam.