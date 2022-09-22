scorecardresearch
Dhanush’s Naane Varuven clears censor board with UA certificate

Actor Dhanush took to Twitter to share the news with a new poster.

Naane Varuven posterDhanush in Naane Varuven.

While Tamil cinema fans were gearing up for Ponniyin Selvan 1, which is slated to be released on September 30, Dhanush surprised everyone by announcing that Naane Varuven will hit screens on September 29. On Thursday, the makers announced that the film has cleared the censor board with a UA certificate.

Dhanush took to Twitter to share the news with a new poster from the film.

Dhanush’s decision to compete with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 (which is set to be released on September 30) has raised many eyebrows. However, it is going to be a double treat for fans as a battalion of stars will be making their appearance on the silver screen next weekend.

Naane Varuven, directed by Dhanush’s brother Selvaraghavan, marks their fourth collaboration (excluding Thulluvatho Illamai). The brothers have so far made iconic films like Pudhupettai and Kadhal Konadein, which has created a lot of expectations from Naane Varuven.

Dhanush is playing a dual role in the film and going by the trailer, the actor is playing both the protagonist and antagonist. Other than Dhanush, the film has Elli AvrRam, Indhuja, Prabhu, and Yogi Babu in supporting roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for the movie.

Dhanush has been having a great year so far with the success of his Hollywood debut The Gray Man and his latest outing Thiruchitramabalam. He will be returning as Avik San in Russo Brother’s sequel to The Gray Man. Dhanush also has Vaathi, his first Tamil-Telugu bilingual. Vaathi is titled Sir in Telugu.

