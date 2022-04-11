scorecardresearch
Monday, April 11, 2022
Breaking News

Dhanush wraps up Selvaraghavan’s Naane Varuven

Naane Varuven marks the fourth collaboration between Dhanush and Selvaraghavan after Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna.

By: PTI | Chennai |
April 11, 2022 10:02:04 pm
dhanush film naane varuvenDhanush starrer Naane Varuven went on floors in 2021.

National Award winner Dhanush on Monday said he has finished shooting for his brother and director Selvaraghavan’s film Naane Varuven. The actor took to Twitter to share the announcement about the action thriller.

“And it’s a wrap #Naanevaruven HE IS COMING (sic)” Dhanush wrote alongside a black-and-white picture of him sitting on the top of a car in the mountains.

Also starring Yogi Babu, Indhuja Ravichandran, and Elli AvrRam, the film reportedly revolves around a deja vu effect between two lookalikes.

The movie marks the fourth collaboration between Dhanush and Selvaraghavan after Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna.

Naane Varuven went on floors in 2021.

