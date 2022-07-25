Dhanush starrer Vaathi’s first-look poster and teaser release dates announced

July 25, 2022 6:46:14 pm
Even as fans are rejoicing Dhanush’s role in the Hollywood film, The Gray Man, Dhanush has treated them to another good news. In a new post on social media, the Maari actor revealed the release dates of the first-look poster and teaser of his upcoming film, Vaathi.
The first-look poster of the film, directed by Venky Atluri, will be unveiled on July 27, while the teaser will be released online on July 28, which also happens to be Dhanush’s 39th birthday.
#Vaathi #Sir pic.twitter.com/UzrDY0Nkmx
— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) July 25, 2022
Other than Dhanush, Vaathi also stars Samyuktha Menon, P Sai Kumar, Tanikella Barani, and Dhanush’s frequent collaborator, Samuthirakani. Vaathi marks director Venky Atluri’s first direct Tamil film. He is known for his Telugu ventures like Tholi Prema and Rang De. However, Vaathi, touted to be a bilingual film, will also be released in Telugu.
Dhanush is currently on a roll. The actor is in news for his role as Avik San in Russo Brother’s The Gray Man. He is seen as an efficient assassin, also known as Lone Wolf in the feature.
Meanwhile, he also has another big project, titled Thiruchitrambalam, to be released on August 18. Directed by Mithran Jawahar, the film has Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bharathiraja, Rashi Kanna, and Prakash Raj. The film also marks the reunion of Dhanush and composer Anirudh Ravichander, who are popularly known together as DNA.
Subscriber Only Stories
The Gray Man actor also has Naane Varuven in his kitty. The project, directed by Dhanush’s brother, Selvaraghavan, is reportedly at the tail end of its production.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist
Latest News
‘BJP can’t break TMC by using agencies’: Mamata lashes out over Partha Chatterjee’s arrest
Selena Gomez set BFF goals with Taylor Swift as they celebrated her 30th birthday
Their degrees in limbo, medical students from Ukraine on hunger strike in Delhi
Tata Steel profit falls 21 pc to Rs 7,714 cr in Apr-Jun
Muhammad Ali’s world title belt from Rumble in the Jungle sold for big money
Monkeypox outbreak: It’s time to act, not panic
It is not that they have stopped: CCI on WhatsApp sending pop-up reminders on privacy policy
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Sun Temple’ or ‘All India Services’ for UPSC CSE
Dhanush starrer Vaathi’s first-look poster and teaser release dates announced
Sri Lanka eye big lead after Mendis all-round display
25 days after Chief Minister & Deputy CM took oath, Maharashtra yet to get Cabinet, problem of plenty
UPSC Essentials: One word a day – SRI