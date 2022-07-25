scorecardresearch
Monday, July 25, 2022

Dhanush starrer Vaathi’s first-look poster and teaser release dates announced

Dhanush shared a new poster of the film exclusively designed to announce the release dates of the first look and the teaser of Vaathi.

By: Entertainment Desk | Chennai |
July 25, 2022 6:46:14 pm
dhanushDhanush in Vaathi. (Photo: Dhanush/Twitter)

Even as fans are rejoicing Dhanush’s role in the Hollywood film, The Gray Man, Dhanush has treated them to another good news. In a new post on social media, the Maari actor revealed the release dates of the first-look poster and teaser of his upcoming film, Vaathi.

The first-look poster of the film, directed by Venky Atluri, will be unveiled on July 27, while the teaser will be released online on July 28, which also happens to be Dhanush’s 39th birthday.

Other than Dhanush, Vaathi also stars Samyuktha Menon, P Sai Kumar, Tanikella Barani, and Dhanush’s frequent collaborator, Samuthirakani. Vaathi marks director Venky Atluri’s first direct Tamil film. He is known for his Telugu ventures like Tholi Prema and Rang De. However, Vaathi, touted to be a bilingual film, will also be released in Telugu.

ALSO READ: |The Gray Man screening: Russo Brothers call Dhanush ‘one of the most amazing actors on the planet’

Dhanush is currently on a roll. The actor is in news for his role as Avik San in Russo Brother’s The Gray Man. He is seen as an efficient assassin, also known as Lone Wolf in the feature.

Meanwhile, he also has another big project, titled Thiruchitrambalam, to be released on August 18. Directed by Mithran Jawahar, the film has Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bharathiraja, Rashi Kanna, and Prakash Raj. The film also marks the reunion of Dhanush and composer Anirudh Ravichander, who are popularly known together as DNA.

The Gray Man actor also has Naane Varuven in his kitty. The project, directed by Dhanush’s brother, Selvaraghavan, is reportedly at the tail end of its production.

