scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Dhanush unveils first look poster of Gatta Kusthi: ‘Always a pleasure to see Vishnu Vishal in sports films’

Dhanush unveiled the first look poster of Vishnu Vishal's upcoming film Gatta Kusthi, which is directed by Chella Ayyavu, who earlier helmed Silukkuvarupatti Singam.

Vishnu Vishal, Gatta KusthiDhanush unveils first look poster of Vishnu Vishal's Gatta Kusthi. (Photo: Twitter/Dhanush)

Actor Dhanush heaped praise on Vishnu Vishal as he unveiled the first look poster of the latter’s upcoming film, Gutta Kusthi.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, the Maari actor wrote, “Here is the first look of #GattaKusthi. Always a pleasure to see @TheVishnuVishal in sports films. Wish you another grand success with this film Vishnu (sic).”

Dhanush’s remark is true as Vishnu Vishal’s debut film Vennila Kabbadi Kuzhu, which was released in 2009, continues to be one of the best sports films in Tamil cinema. He again acted in a sports film Jeeva, which dealt with corruption and biases in the cricket world. Notably, both films were successful at the box office too.

Now, he is back with another sports film and has taken up gatta kusthi as the subject of his upcoming film. The game, which is quite famous in Kerala and the southern parts of Tamil Nadu, is similar to mud wrestling, which got popularised after Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film Dangal.

ALSO READ |Vishnu Vishal takes cue from Ranveer Singh, poses nude as wife Jwala Gutta turns photographer: ‘Joining the trend’

Gatta Kusthi is directed Chella Ayyavu, who also helmed Vishnu Vishal’s earlier venture Silukkuvarpatti Singam. It is said that Vishnu went through intensive training for his role in Gutta Kusthi.

The film has Aishwarya Leskhmi as the female lead. She was last seen in the direct-OTT release Ammu. Composer Justin Prabhakaran, who is known for movies like Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Monster, has been roped in for the film.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governorPremium
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governor
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...Premium
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...Premium
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...

Vishnu Vishal, who was going through a rough patch after churning out duds like Silukkuvarupatti Singam and Kaadan, made a good comeback with FIR. After Gatta Kusthi, he will be seen in Mohandas.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-11-2022 at 02:35:29 pm
Next Story

North and South Korea exchange missile launches: Here’s a quick guide on the latest developments

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shanaya Kapoor turns 23
Shanaya Kapoor turns 23: Parents Sanjay-Maheep Kapoor, and BFF Navya-Ananya makes it special
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 02: Latest News
Advertisement