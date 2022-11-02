Dhanush unveils first look poster of Gatta Kusthi: ‘Always a pleasure to see Vishnu Vishal in sports films’

Actor Dhanush heaped praise on Vishnu Vishal as he unveiled the first look poster of the latter’s upcoming film, Gutta Kusthi.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, the Maari actor wrote, “Here is the first look of #GattaKusthi. Always a pleasure to see @TheVishnuVishal in sports films. Wish you another grand success with this film Vishnu (sic).”

Dhanush’s remark is true as Vishnu Vishal’s debut film Vennila Kabbadi Kuzhu, which was released in 2009, continues to be one of the best sports films in Tamil cinema. He again acted in a sports film Jeeva, which dealt with corruption and biases in the cricket world. Notably, both films were successful at the box office too.

Now, he is back with another sports film and has taken up gatta kusthi as the subject of his upcoming film. The game, which is quite famous in Kerala and the southern parts of Tamil Nadu, is similar to mud wrestling, which got popularised after Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film Dangal.

Gatta Kusthi is directed Chella Ayyavu, who also helmed Vishnu Vishal’s earlier venture Silukkuvarpatti Singam. It is said that Vishnu went through intensive training for his role in Gutta Kusthi.

The film has Aishwarya Leskhmi as the female lead. She was last seen in the direct-OTT release Ammu. Composer Justin Prabhakaran, who is known for movies like Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Monster, has been roped in for the film.

Vishnu Vishal, who was going through a rough patch after churning out duds like Silukkuvarupatti Singam and Kaadan, made a good comeback with FIR. After Gatta Kusthi, he will be seen in Mohandas.