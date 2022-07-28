Dhanush treats fans to Vaathi teaser on his 39th birthday

July 28, 2022 7:07:30 pm
Dhanush has turned 39 today, and since yesterday, his fans are being treated to new promos and posters of his upcoming films. After the release of the first look poster of Vaathi and the new poster of Naane Varuven on his birthday eve, the teaser of Vaathi is out today.
Dhanush plays the role of a junior lecturer in Vaathi (titled Sir in Telugu). The teaser hints that the film will take on issues in the educational sector. By the looks of it, Vaathi/Sir will be an action-packed film with a social concern at its core.
Vaathi, directed by Venky Atluri, marks Dhanush’s first Tamil-Telugu bilingual. The film also stars Samyuktha Menon, Samuthirakani, Tanikella Barani and P Sai Kumar. GV Prakash is composing the music for the movie, while J Yuvaraj has handled the camera.
Dhanush is currently seen in the Hollywood film The Gray Man. Directed by Russo Brothers, the movie features the Tamil star as an assassin. It is now speculated that a spin-off of Dhanush’s character is on the cards.
Meanwhile, Dhanush also has Tiruchitrambalam, which will be released in August. Directed by Mithran Jawahar, the film also stars Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Bharathi Raja in prominent roles. Dhanush’s Naane Varven, a Selvaraghavan directorial venture, is another movie that is also expected to release this year.
